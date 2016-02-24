MOSCOW Feb 24 French food group Danone has bought out minority shareholders of its Russian unit, bringing its stake in the venture to 100 percent, Bernard Ducros, Danone Russia CEO, said on Wednesday.

Ducros refused to say how much the company had paid for the 42 percent stake in the milk and dairy business. (Reporting by Olga Sichkar; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)