(Corrects to make clear sales goal is by 2020)

PARIS Nov 18 French food group Danone expects organic sales growth to exceed 5 percent by 2020 and an increase of at least 200 basis points in the operating margin of its dairy division between 2015 and 2020, according to slides on Danone's website.

The world's largest yoghurt group is holding a three-day seminar in Evian, France, to detail its long-term strategy.

The slides also showed that Danone is sticking with its 2015 targets for like-for-like sales growth of 4-5 percent and a slight rise in operating margin from last year's 12.59 percent.

