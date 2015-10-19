* Q3 sales up 4.6 pct l-f-l vs f'cast 4.3 pct

* Keeps 2015 sales, margin goals

* Mizone aquadrink slows in China, Danone cuts inventories (Adds detail, background)

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, Oct 19 French food group Danone said on Monday it was on track to achieve its full-year goals, despite a still difficult global economic climate and slower sales of its Mizone drink in China where it has started reducing inventories.

The world's largest yoghurt maker, whose brands include Actimel and Activia, posted a higher-than-expected 4.6 percent underlying rise in third-quarter sales, boosted by strong baby food sales and improving sales at its core dairy division.

Danone, which competes globally with Nestle and Unilever, has been striving to rebuild its position in China after an infant formula product recall in Asia in 2013.

It also makes 60 percent of its revenue from dairy products, a sector hit by weak consumer spending in austerity-hit Europe.

Third-quarter sales rose to 5.64 billion euros ($6.4 billion), with like-for-like growth of 4.6 percent against 4.5 percent in the second quarter. Baby food sales jumped 10.9 percent like-for-like in the quarter, driven by exports from Europe to China.

The performance beat a company-compiled average of analyst estimates of 4.3 percent growth in group sales and a 7.4 percent rise in baby food sales.

The dairy division achieved sales growth of 0.6 percent in the quarter, after a 1.1 percent sales fall in the second quarter, with a continued improvement in Europe. Growth however slowed in the waters division to 6.8 percent from 10.2 percent in the second quarter.

Demand in Europe was sustained by a hot summer, but in China the non-alcoholic beverage sector was slowing, forcing Danone to reduce inventories of its Mizone drink. The group predicted this should continue over coming quarters.

In Europe, baby-food sales grew in double digits, driven by infant nutrition brands including Aptamil and Nutrilon exported to China. This is because Chinese consumers are increasingly buying foreign-made infant formula, due to concerns over the safety of locally-produced baby food following health scares.

But sales of mass-market Dumex, which accounts for less than a third of Danone's infant formula in China, continued to lag, hit by changes in the distribution strategy. In July Danone announced a deal to sell Dumex to local partner Yashili International Holdings Ltd.

For 2015, Danone kept its targets of like-for-like sales growth of between 4 and 5 percent, and a slight rise in its operating margin from 2014's 12.59 percent. ($1 = 0.8797 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan and David Holmes)