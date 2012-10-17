PARIS Oct 17 French food group Danone said business conditions deteriorated further in southern Europe in the third quarter, notably in recession-hit Spain and Italy, hurting sales in its key dairy division.

The world's largest yoghurt maker, whose brands include Actimel and Activia, said emerging markets remained solid and momentum accelerated at its U.S. business, however, as it kept its full-year outlook on Wednesday.

Danone, which warned in June of a hit to its profits this year as Spanish consumers switch to cheaper brands, said third-quarter sales rose 5 percent like-for-like to 5.257 billion euros ($6.85 billion).

This was broadly in line with the average estimate of 5.211 billion euros in a Reuters poll of 14 analysts.

For 2012, Danone kept a target of 5-7 percent like-for-like sales growth. It reiterated that it expected its full-year operating margin to decrease 0.5 percentage points to 14.2 percent. ($1 = 0.7679 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)