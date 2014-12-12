PARIS Dec 12 French food group Danone said on Friday that each of its core businesses, including its medical nutrition division, had a role to play in helping the group achieve profitable, sustainable growth.

Danone issued the statement after its board met on Thursday to discuss the future of the medical nutrition business, which makes tube feeding products and hypo allergenic baby food, a source familiar with the matter had told Reuters.

Reuters first reported in February that Danone was looking to sell its medical nutrition business, worth an estimated 4 to 5 billion euros.

The world's largest yoghurt group also said it eyed 2014 organic sales growth of over 4.5 percent and a trading operating margin down less than 20 basis points like for like.

The group had previously forecast like for like sales growth of 4.5-5.5 percent and an operating margin changing by no more than 20 basis points for 2014. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Ingrid Melander)