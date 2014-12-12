Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
PARIS Dec 12 French food group Danone is keeping hold of its medical nutrition business, a top Danone executive told Reuters on Friday.
Board secretary Laurent Sacchi made the comments after Danone issued a statement saying each of the group's core businesses had a role to play in the French group's strategy.
"We are keeping this business," Sacchi said.
Reuters reported in February that Danone was looking to sell its medical nutrition business, worth an estimated 4 to 5 billion euros ($6.2 billion). ($1 = 0.8059 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)
BEIJING, March 18 The chairman of China's privately-held Anbang Insurance Group said at the China Development Forum on Saturday he is bullish on investing in Europe despite great uncertainty over issues including refugees, economic challenges and rising populism.
March 17 Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.