Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
PARIS French food group Danone (DANO.PA) is keeping hold of its medical nutrition business, a top Danone executive told Reuters on Friday.
Board secretary Laurent Sacchi made the comments after Danone issued a statement saying each of the group's core businesses had a role to play in the French group's strategy.
"We are keeping this business," Sacchi said.
Reuters reported in February that Danone was looking to sell its medical nutrition business, worth an estimated 4 to 5 billion euros ($6.2 billion).
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.