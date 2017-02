TOKYO Oct 18 Danone SA is in talks with Japanese beverage firm Suntory Holdings about a sale of the French group's water assets, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

Danone is aiming to reach an agreement to sell the assets by the end of the year, according to three sources. Suntory may only buy Danone's water operations in Asia, two of the sources Bloomberg cited said.

(Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)