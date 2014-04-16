April 16 Nasdaq OMX in Stockholm said it had decided to order Denmark's Danske Bank to pay a fine of 500,000 Swedish crowns ($76,100) for breaching trading rules.

The stock exchange's disciplinary committee said the bank had placed orders for shares in British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca that were not intended to result in trades but to send signals to other market participants.

Danske Bank has claimed the orders were genuine and intended to lead to trades, Nasdaq OMX said in a press release.

($1 = 6.5695 Swedish Crowns) (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Jane Baird)