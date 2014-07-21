(Adds background on previous charges, how the case was
uncovered)
COPENHAGEN, July 21 Denmark's public prosecutor
for serious economic and international crime has brought an
additional accusation against Danske Bank's mortgage
unit Realkredit Danmark and one of its employees,
the bank said on Monday.
It said the new allegation concerns insider information on a
type of Danish adjustable mortgage loan called Flexlaan.
An employee at the mortgage unit is accused of giving
insider information to an employee at Danske Bank's market
division in August 2009 about a new mortgage bond, which was to
be issued a few days later by Realkredit Danmark, the bank said.
Danske Bank said the new accusation concerns the same group
of people that the prosecutor earlier this year said it was
investigating over cases of alleged price manipulation in 2009.
Analysts have said they did not expect Danske Bank to take a
big financial hit from the previous allegations, although its
reputation could suffer.
Danske Bank said it had uncovered the new case in an
internal investigation conducted at its own initiative and
passed the results on to the authorities.
In April, the Nasdaq OMX stock exchange in Stockholm fined
Danske Bank 500,000 Swedish crowns ($76,100) for breaching
trading rules in a placing of orders for shares in drugs company
AstraZeneca
(Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki and
Louise Heavens)