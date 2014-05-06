STOCKHOLM/COPENHAGEN May 6 Denmark's biggest
listed lender Danske Bank denied a Swedish newspaper
report on Tuesday it was planning to sell its Swedish and
Norwegian operations, saying they were core to the bank's
operations.
Swedish business daily Dagens Industri reported late on
Tuesday, without citing sources, that the Danish bank has made
initial contact with potential buyers, saying many Swedish and
Norwegian banks should be interested.
Kenni Leth, a Danske Bank spokesman, said the information
reported in the paper was not correct.
"Norway and Sweden are a part of our core activities and we
see them as strategically important markets which we want to
develop and where there are good opportunities to grow
organically," he said.
Danske Chief Executive Thomas Borgen told Reuters last week
the bank was fully committed to Norway and Sweden. The bank
raised its full-year profit guidance after it posted its highest
quarterly earnings since the global financial crisis, beating
expectations thanks to cost cuts and lower writedowns on loans.
(Reporting by Mia Shanley, Teis Jensen in Copenhagen and Terje
Solsvik in Oslo; Editing by Eric Walsh)