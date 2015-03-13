COPENHAGEN, March 13 A Danish prosecutor has
dropped accusations of unlawful disclosure of inside information
against Danske Bank's mortgage unit, the head of the
business said on Friday.
An employee in the mortgage unit, Realkredit Danmark, had
been accused in July 2014 of giving insider information to an
employee of Danske Bank's market division.
The accusation, which concerned a bond issue in 2009,
followed another investigation into alleged price manipulation
in Danske Bank.
Realkredit Danmark Chief Executive Carsten Nøddebo Rasmussen
said in a press release that both the insider information and
price manipulation accusations had now been dropped.
There was no immediate comment from the office of Denmark's
public prosecutor for serious economic and international crime.
