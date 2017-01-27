COPENHAGEN Jan 27 Danske Bank has
increased the portion of its portfolios invested in stocks,
mostly in Europe and the United States, as it expects heightened
political risk in emerging markets during Donald Trump's
presidency.
Improved prospects for the global economy and for corporate
earnings prompted Danske Bank, Denmark's largest, to increase
its holding of equities, it said in a newsletter published
Friday.
The move means an investor with middle risk and a mid-term
time horizon would have 50 percent in shares and 50 percent in
bonds.
"We assess that emerging market shares are more vulnerable
to political risks in relation to Trump than European shares,"
chief strategist Tine Choi said.
"A U.S. trade war with China would for example hit emerging
markets very negatively," she said.
