COPENHAGEN, June 2 Danske Bank said on Wednesday it had appointed Henrik Gade Jepsen as head of asset management in the bank's Wealth Management business.

Jepsen, 53, was formerly head of securities at pension firm ATP.

In his new role at Danske Bank he will have overall responsibility for managing some 690 billion Danish crowns ($104 billion).

($1 = 6.6322 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Teis Jensen. Editing by Jane Merriman)