COPENHAGEN Dec 18 Danske Bank said on Friday it expects to make goodwill impairments of around 4.5 billion Danish crowns ($652.8 million) in 2015.

Denmark's biggest financial institution said the goodwill impairments relate to the bank's activities in Finland and Northern Ireland.

Excluding the effect of the impairments, Danske Bank confirmed its guidance for a 2015 full-year net profit of more than 16 billion crowns, it said.

($1 = 6.8935 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Jason Neely)