* Danske Bank sets profit target for corporates division

* Will try to muscle in on rivals Nordea and SEB in Sweden

* Reducing exposure to fixed-income, currency activities

By Ole Mikkelsen

COPENHAGEN, Nov 11 Danske Bank plans to pull back on fixed-income and currency trading, which requires it to set aside large amounts of capital to cover risks, and expand lending to businesses in a bid to boost returns.

Denmark's biggest bank told Reuters the drive would include trying to win more work with companies in Sweden, the Nordic region's biggest market.

"We are looking for more stable income," Glenn Soderholm, head of Danske Bank's Corporates & Institutions (C&I) business said in an interview.

"We will increase our balance sheet allocation to Sweden, meaning lending more money to corporates," he added.

The C&I division accounted for about a quarter of group profits in the first nine months of 2014, earning pretax profit of 3.4 billion Danish crowns ($572 million) and delivering a return on allocated capital (ROAC) of 12.7 percent.

The bank says it is now targeting a ROAC of 15 percent for the C&I business, around the same level as the comparable division at Nordea, the Nordic region's biggest bank.

Danske was the largest Nordic bank by market capitalisation, but has slipped since the financial crisis after being hit by its exposure to Ireland and a falling Danish housing market.

It is a major player in Nordic currency and fixed income markets, but a lack of volatility, low interest rates and new regulations requiring banks to set aside more money to cover risky investments have made such markets less attractive.

"Capital and liquidity that used to be less expensive is now too costly for us. We have to view our business in a different way," Soderholm said.

Citi analysts have said improving the C&I business is key to Danske achieving its near-term group return on equity target of 9 percent by 2015 and a long-term target of 12 percent.

Nevertheless, the bank will have a tough time stealing market share in Sweden where Nordea, Handelsbanken and SEB dominate the landscape.

Soderholm said Danske would price its services very competitively in Sweden, without elaborating.

($1 = 0.7992 euro)

($1 = 5.9469 Danish crown) (Editing by Sabina Zawadzki and Mark Potter)