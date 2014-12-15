(Adds details, analyst comment, context)
By Ole Mikkelsen
COPENHAGEN Dec 15 Danske Bank, said
it expects to write down around 9 billion Danish crowns ($1.5
billion) of the value of its businesses in Finland, Northern
Ireland and Estonia.
Denmark's largest bank by market capitalisation has had to
cut staff and branches to recover from the financial crisis,
when it was hit hard by its exposure to Ireland and weakness in
Finland, which has been weighed down by Europe's standoff with
Russia.
"It is a recognition of they have purchased something too
expensive and my assessment is that it must primarily be the
acquisition in Finland," said analyst Ricky Steen Rasmussen from
Nykredit Markets referring to Danske Bank's takeover of Sampo
Bank for 30.1 billion Danish crowns.
The writedown follows a stress-test by the Danish Financial
Services Authority conducted alongside the European-wide checks.
Shareholders' equity will be reduced by the same amount. At
Sep 30 shareholders' equity and total goodwill was 158.7 billion
and 18.6 billion crowns respectively.
"The goodwill impairments are of a purely technical nature
and do not affect our strategy or business. The impairments also
will not affect our regulatory capital or liquidity," Danske
Chief Financial Officer Henrik Ramlau-Hansen said in a
statement.
Danske's 2014 annual report will be published on Feb 3.
The bank confirmed its guidance for a 2014 full-year net
profit of between 11.5 billion and 13.5 billion crowns excluding
the write down.
The goodwill impairment will not affect Danske Bank's plan
to pay a dividend of 40 percent of net profit for the year, it
said.
By 0840 GMT shares in Danske Bank were down 1.9 percent
while the STOXX Europe banking index were up 0,05
percent.
($1 = 5.9797 Danish crowns)
(Additional reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Jason Neely
and Louise Heavens)