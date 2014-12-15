COPENHAGEN Dec 15 Danske Bank, said
it expects to make goodwill impairments of around 9 billion
Danish crowns ($1.5 billion).
Denmark's biggest financial institution said the goodwill
impairments relate to Danske Bank's activities in Finland,
Northern Ireland and Estonia.
It also confirmed its guidance for a 2014 full-year net
profit of between 11.5 billion and 13.5 billion crowns excluding
the effect of goodwill impairments.
($1 = 5.9724 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Jason Neely)