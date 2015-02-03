COPENHAGEN Feb 3 The Danish central bank's
certificate of deposit rate of -0.5 percent will cost Danske
Bank 700 to 900 million Danish crowns ($107 to 137
million) annually, Chief Executive Thomas Borgen told Reuters.
"The rate cut from minus 5 basis point to minus 50 basis
point, all things be equal, has a cost of between 700 and 900
million for Danske Bank," Borgen said after the bank issued its
full-year results.
"That's before we initiate mitigating actions and pass some
of it through to institutional and business clients," he said.
($1 = 6.5608 Danish crowns)
