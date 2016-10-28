COPENHAGEN Oct 28 The impact of the Brexit vote on Danske Bank's overall business has so far been less than anticipated, Chief Financial Officer Jacob Aarup-Andersen said on Friday.

But Britain's decision to quit the European Union has made the challenge of coping with negative interest rates even tougher, he told Reuters after the bank posted forecast-beating third quarter results.

Denmark's biggest bank by assets, which in mid-October offered about 40 percent of its 19,400 employees voluntary redundancy, remained sharply focused on costs, but it was too early to say if it might made additional larger-scale job cuts at some stage, he said. (Reporting by John Stonestreet; Editing by Alexander Smith)