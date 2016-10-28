UPDATE 2-Anglo American boosts 2016 output overall, copper down in Q4
* Kaz Minerals new output exceeds expectations (Adds detail, copper price, analyst comment, updates share price)
COPENHAGEN Oct 28 The impact of the Brexit vote on Danske Bank's overall business has so far been less than anticipated, Chief Financial Officer Jacob Aarup-Andersen said on Friday.
But Britain's decision to quit the European Union has made the challenge of coping with negative interest rates even tougher, he told Reuters after the bank posted forecast-beating third quarter results.
Denmark's biggest bank by assets, which in mid-October offered about 40 percent of its 19,400 employees voluntary redundancy, remained sharply focused on costs, but it was too early to say if it might made additional larger-scale job cuts at some stage, he said. (Reporting by John Stonestreet; Editing by Alexander Smith)
* Kaz Minerals new output exceeds expectations (Adds detail, copper price, analyst comment, updates share price)
* Diageo ceo says prudent to assume environment in brazil is not getting better in near term
LONDON, Jan 26 Diageo, the world's largest distilled drinks company, reported a better than expected rise in sales on Thursday, helped by improvements in its U.S. business that boosted confidence in the company's future performance.