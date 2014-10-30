BRIEF-Capitaland Mall Trust issues S$100 million fixed rate notes due
* Has issued S$100 million fixed rate notes due 13 March 2023 to institutional and/or sophisticated investor(s)
COPENHAGEN Oct 30 Danske Bank reported third-quarter pretax profit above expectations on Thursday and raised its full-year profit guidance.
The bank, Denmark's biggest by market capitalisation, said pretax profit rose to 4.50 billion Danish crowns ($762 million), above the mean forecast of 4.24 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Danske Bank said it upgraded its full-year outlook and now expects net profit of between 11.5 billion and 13.5 billion crowns against a previous outlook of between 10 billion and 13 billion crowns.
(1 US dollar = 5.9090 Danish crown) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)
* ESW Capital Llc reports 7.6 percent passive stake in Marin Software Inc as on March 1, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nlatqJ)
By Ambar Warrick March 13 Most Southeast Asian stock markets closed higher on Monday, with the Philippines clocking its biggest single-day percentage gain in nearly a month as bargain hunters stepped in following Friday's last-minute selloff. Philippine shares closed 1.2 percent higher, helped by gains in industrials with conglomerate SM Investments Corp single-handedly pushing up the index. SM Investments shares ended up 7.8 percent after shedding 9.2 percent on Fri