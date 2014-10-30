COPENHAGEN Oct 30 Danske Bank reported third-quarter pretax profit above expectations on Thursday and raised its full-year profit guidance.

The bank, Denmark's biggest by market capitalisation, said pretax profit rose to 4.50 billion Danish crowns ($762 million), above the mean forecast of 4.24 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Danske Bank said it upgraded its full-year outlook and now expects net profit of between 11.5 billion and 13.5 billion crowns against a previous outlook of between 10 billion and 13 billion crowns.

(1 US dollar = 5.9090 Danish crown) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)