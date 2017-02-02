COPENHAGEN Feb 2 Danske Bank reported on Thursday a fourth-quarter pretax profit that beat forecasts on higher-than-expected income from interest and trading activities, and said it would launch a share buy-back programme.

Pretax profit rose to 7.04 billion Danish crowns ($1.02 billion), much higher than the 6.02 billion crowns expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Comparable figures from the same quarter last year were skewed by non-recurring goodwill impairment charges.

Danske Bank said it would pay out a dividend of 9.0 crowns per share, slightly lower than the 9.32 crowns per share expected by analysts, and that it would launch a 10 billion crowns share buy-back programme.

Danske Bank said it expected net profit for 2017 to be in the range of 17 billion-19 billion crowns, from 19.9 billion in 2016.

($1 = 6.8927 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Sunil Nair)