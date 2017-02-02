COPENHAGEN Feb 2 Danske Bank
reported on Thursday a fourth-quarter pretax profit that beat
forecasts on higher-than-expected income from interest and
trading activities, and said it would launch a share buy-back
programme.
Pretax profit rose to 7.04 billion Danish crowns ($1.02
billion), much higher than the 6.02 billion crowns expected by
analysts in a Reuters poll.
Comparable figures from the same quarter last year were
skewed by non-recurring goodwill impairment charges.
Danske Bank said it would pay out a dividend of 9.0 crowns
per share, slightly lower than the 9.32 crowns per share
expected by analysts, and that it would launch a 10 billion
crowns share buy-back programme.
Danske Bank said it expected net profit for 2017 to be in
the range of 17 billion-19 billion crowns, from 19.9 billion in
2016.
($1 = 6.8927 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Sunil Nair)