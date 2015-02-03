(Adds analyst, share price, detail on targets)

By Ole Mikkelsen

COPENHAGEN Feb 3 Danske Bank has raised its return on equity targets and set a net profit growth forecast for 2015 exceeding last year's result, hoping its cost controls and a reorganisation across Northern Europe will offset low interest rates in the region.

Denmark's largest bank by market capitalisation reported a smaller-than-expected pretax loss, reflecting higher income from its insurance business and income from increased customer activity.

It launched a 5 billion Danish crown buyback scheme, proposed a higher than expected dividend and said it would pay more of it net profit in the future in dividends -- news which helped push shares up 1.3 percent to 174.6 crowns each.

Danske Bank said it expected to earn more than 14 billion crowns in net profit this year compared to the 12.9 billion crowns it earned in 2014 before a goodwill impairment charge of 9 billion crowns.

The bank revised long-term targets for return on equity to above 12.5 percent by 2018 from a previous forecast of 12 percent and compared to the 8.5 percent achieved last year. The target for 2015 was lifted to 9.5 percent from 9 percent.

Aside from shedding some of its work force and cutting costs on some operations, the bank has refocused on Nordic business and retail business. This means a retreat from Ireland and from Baltic retail clients.

"We have decided that we are a Nordic universal bank. We have decided to grow in Norway and Sweden," Chief Executive Thomas Borgen told a news conference.

In its annual report, Danske Bank said it would wind-up its Baltic retail business although it will strengthen services it has there to support Nordic and local business clients.

In the short-term, Danish banks have been hit by a negative interest rate set by the central bank.

"The negative deposit margin will hurt many banks in the short term. That means you have to look at your costs," Nykredit Analyst Ricky Rasmussen said.

He said he believed, however, that Danske Bank would reach its 12.5 percent ROE target, bringing it closer to its Nordic peers.

Danske Bank said it would make dividend payments from 40 to 50 percent of its net profit, higher than the 40 percent announced before.

Its fourth-quarter pretax loss of 5.3 billion Danish crowns ($807 million) came after a 9 billion crown writedown announced in December. Analysts had on average expected a pretax loss of 5.07 billion crowns.

