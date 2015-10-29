* Danske Bank Q3 profit lags forecasts

* Negative interest rates a challenge, says CEO

* Maintains full-year profit guidance

* Shares down 4.3 pct (Adds CEO, analyst, share price)

By Ole Mikkelsen

COPENHAGEN, Oct 29 Danske Bank posted third-quarter pretax profit below forecasts on Thursday, hit by Denmark's negative interest rates, sending the lender's shares down by 4.3 percent.

The Danish central bank's deposit rate has been below zero since September last year and at -0.75 percent since the start of this year, hammering the ability of lenders to make money on interest rate spreads.

Danske's results follow weak third-quarter numbers from Swedish rivals Nordea, Handelsbanken and SEB , who have blamed ultra-loose monetary policy, worries over China and challenges in their home markets.

Denmark's largest bank reported third-quarter pretax profit up 5 percent year on year to 4.72 billion Danish crowns ($692 million), lagging a forecast of 5.21 billion crowns.

"They are losing money on negative deposit rates. These are difficult circumstances, especially for Danske Bank, which is more exposed to Denmark than competitors in the Nordics," Nykredit Markets analyst Ricky Rasmussen said.

Once the Nordic region's largest bank by market capitalisation, Danske was hit particularly hard by Europe's financial crisis and has struggled to keep up with rivals on key metrics such as return on equity.

The bank, which also operates in the Baltics and Northern Ireland, has closed 24 branches this year. That leaves it with a total of 305, compared with 798 in 2008.

Return on equity was 11.5 percent in the first nine months of 2015 and close to the bank's target of above 12.5 percent by 2018 at the latest.

"It's a challenge to manage a bank in a negative interest environment but it is something we now have some practise in," Chief Executive Thomas Borgen told Reuters. "The top line is somewhat under pressure due to the low interest rates and low customer activities."

A 7 percent drop in income was partly offset by lower expenses and the bank reduced cash set aside for soured loans by 86 million crowns, its second consecutive quarterly drop in loan impairments.

The group maintained its full-year guidance for net profit of more than 16 billion crowns.

Shares in Danske Bank were down 4.3 percent at 1026 GMT, against a 1 percent decline for Copenhagen's main index . The stock is up more than 12 percent this year, outperforming a 2.6 percent rise in the pan-European banking index. ($1 = 6.8202 Danish crowns) (Additional reporting by Alexander Tange; Editing by Sabina Zawadzki and David Goodman)