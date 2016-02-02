BRIEF-Shahe Industrial sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 3 mln yuan to 3.5 mln yuan
* Sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 3 million yuan to 3.5 million yuan
COPENHAGEN Feb 2 Danske Bank reported on Tuesday a fourth-quarter pretax profit that beat forecasts thanks to higher trading income, and said it would launch a share buy-back programme.
Denmark's largest lender by market capitalisation said pretax profit swung into a profit before tax of 866 million Danish crowns ($126.5 million) after lower goodwill impairments than a year earlier where it reported a loss of 5.3 billion crowns.
Analysts had expected a pretax profit of 615 million crowns.
Danske Bank said it would pay out a dividend of 8.0 Danish crowns per share, lower than the 9.01 crowns per share expected by analysts, and would launch a 9 billion crown share buy-back programme.
($1 = 6.8446 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 3 million yuan to 3.5 million yuan
BEIJING, April 14 The 100-day trade talks announced after a Sino-American presidential summit last week will aim to deal with decades of thorny trade issues, leaving some U.S. business leaders wary that the short timeline might yield superficial results.