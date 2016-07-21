COPENHAGEN, July 21 Denmark's Danske Bank
reported second-quarter pretax profit above
forecasts on Thursday thanks to higher trading income but said
market conditions have become more challenging owing the UK's
vote to leave the EU.
Denmark's largest lender by market capitalisation said
pretax profit fell eight percent to 5.78 billion Danish crowns
($857.2 million) in April-June, beating a forecast of 5.57
billion crowns.
"Even though the market conditions have become more
challenging owing to the UK's vote to leave the EU, we maintain
our outlook for 2016," Chief Executive Thomas Borgen said in the
statement.
The group kept its full-year outlook of a net profit before
goodwill impairments in line with last year's 17.7 billion
crowns.
"The period has been characterised by low activity,
except within financial markets," Borgen said.
The bank's loan losses showed a net charge of 22 million
crowns after four consecutive quarters with net reversals.
($1 = 6.7429 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen)