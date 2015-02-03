COPENHAGEN Feb 3 Danske Bank's Chief Executive Thomas Borgen said on Tuesday the bank had a 13 billion Danish crown ($2 billion) exposure to the Norwegian oil business but he was not concerned by that despite the industry suffering from low oil prices.

"We have an exposure to the oil sector of about 13 billion crowns and looking at the size of the business, it is not a worry," Borgen said told a news conference via a live interpreter. ($1 = 6.5689 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki, editing by Terje Solsvik)