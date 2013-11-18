LONDON, Nov 18 (IFR) - Danske Bank is to turn to the support
of its home investor base to sell a Tier 2 subordinated bond
offering as early as next week, as it seeks to boost its capital
buffers.
Denmark's largest financial institution is preparing to meet
with Scandinavian investors from November 20-22 having hired
DNB, Nykredit Markets, Svenska HCM and Swedbank as lead
managers.
"We are planning to talk to investors about the possibility
of selling Danish, Swedish and Norwegian krone Tier 2 bonds,"
said Peter Holm, head of group funding and cover pool
management, treasury at Danske Bank.
"This is part of our plans to adjust our capital to bring it
in line with new European regulatory requirements."
Investor diversification, rather than pricing
considerations, appears to be behind the decision to target
Nordic investors, according to bankers.
"It makes sense for Danske to turn to its home investor base
for diversity having already issued a euro Tier 2 bond in
September," said another banker.
Danske raised a EUR1bn 10-year non-call five transaction at
mid-swaps plus 262.5bp, offering investors a coupon of 3.875%.
That deal was sold to replace a Tier 2 bond that had lost almost
all of its equity content due to a methodology U-turn from S&P
in July.
Around that time, Danske came into the market spotlight
following some high profile job cuts including the sacking of
chief executive Eivind Kolding in September. Thomas Borgen
replaced Kolding, and has a announced plans to pull Danske out
of Ireland, abandon profit targets, and cut more jobs.
Another subordinated offering will go some way to appeasing
the Danish regulator, which has been pressurising Danske to
boost its capital levels.
Back in June, the Danish regulator demanded that Danske
change how it calculates its solvency and set aside more risk
capital. More recently, a Danish minister announced that the
capital requirement for Danske will gradually be increased by
three percentage points to 15% of risk-weighted assets, although
the requirement could be changed in 2017.
Danske announced a capital plan in the second half of this
year that will see it run with a 17% total capital ratio, made
up of 13% Common Equity Tier 1 and 4% of Additional Tier 1 and
Tier 2.
The market is still waiting for Danske to issue its
much-anticipated Additional Tier 1, which the bank said could
occur before it has to repay state hybrid capital by April 2014.
However, sources say that as there are still questions
surrounding the tax-deductibility of these instruments in
Denmark, and therefore the issuer will continue to focus on Tier
2.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan)