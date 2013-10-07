COPENHAGEN Oct 7 The Danish government has won
political support to require Danske Bank, the
country's biggest financial institution, to have a minimum
capital solvency ratio of 15 pct of risk-weighted assets, TV2
News said on Monday.
The government, led by Social Democratic leader Helle
Thorning-Schmidt, agreed with the Liberal and
Conservative parties to order a gradual increase in the capital
requirement for the bank from a previous demand of 12 percent to
15 percent over a five-year period, starting in 2014.
The bank, which in June was ordered by a Danish regulator to
change how it calculates its solvency ratio and to set aside
more risk capital, already exceeds the requirement.
last year the bank had a capital adequacy ratio of 21
percent of risk weighted assets. The government has suggested
that seven Danish banks be named Systemically Important
Financial Institutions (SIFI), including Danske Bank.
