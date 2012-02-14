* New Danske Bank CEO Eivind Kolding to take over on Wednesday

* CEO replaces retiring Peter Straarup

* New chief faces high loan losses, must improve profit-analysts

* Faces headwind in tough economic environment

By Mette Fraende

COPENHAGEN, Feb 14 The incoming head of Danske Bank will need to divert investors' attention away from rising loan losses and prove he can improve earnings in a weak economic environment over which he has no influence.

Eivind Kolding will on Wednesday replace "Mr Danske Bank", Peter Straarup, who retires after 43 years at Denmark's biggest financial institution, 14 years as CEO.

"His biggest challenge will be to turn around the entire atmosphere surrounding Danske Bank and make investors focus on the earnings machine that Danske Bank actually is," said Nykredit Markets senior analyst Mads Thinggard.

The bank's core business in Denmark and the Nordic region is generating good earnings, but high loan writedowns had stolen the attention, he said.

"He cannot do much about the write-down. They are the sins of the past ... he will have to sit it out," Thinggard said.

Kolding, formerly head of A.P. Moller-Maersk's container shipping arm, will be able to make a difference through cost cutting and raising margins, analysts said.

Warning last week that 2012 earnings would stay low and loan losses high after fourth-quarter pretax profit dropped 57 percent as loan losses spiked, Straarup handed over the baton with targets that could be tough to meet.

"The shareholders expect a return and that return is about 11 percent," Straarup said. "If the bank generates less than that, our share price falls."

"The bank's earnings must, in order to be satisfying, be above 10 billion crowns as a minimum," Straarup said.

For the full year 2011, the bank generated a net profit of 1.72 billion Danish crowns ($305.82 million), its lowest since 2009 and far from its record 12.87 billion crowns in 2007.

That was the last time the bank reported a net profit above 10 billion crowns.

Its 2011 return on equity dropped to 1.4 percent, its lowest level since 2008, against a record high 18.4 percent in 2005 and also far below the 11 percent deemed satisfactory.

"There is no doubt that the bank's earnings and return on equity capital must be increased," SEB Enskilda analyst Claus Gron Therp said. "It is important for the share price."

LAGGING NORDIC PEERS

Shares in Danske Bank have lost 22.8 percent in the past 12 months, underperforming a 12.6 percent decline in the Nordic banking sector index.

Improving returns and the bottom line would take a few years as the troubled economic environment could weigh more on results than cost cutting and other initiatives over which Kolding has an influence, some analysts said.

"2012 could be a year when total earnings are significantly hit by large writedowns, and this drags return on equity down," Therp said.

"In my view, the bank will not exceed 11 percent, but generate a return on equity of just over 10 percent in 2013 and 2014," he said.

Danske Bank's return on equity has failed to keep up with a number of its Nordic peers as the bank fights rising loan losses in Denmark and Ireland.

In 2011, Sweden's Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB posted a return on equity of 10.7 percent and the Nordic region's biggest bank, Nordea, 10.6 percent.

Danske's loan losses exceeded forecasts in the fourth quarter, after market conditions in Ireland and Northern Ireland remained difficult and a rising number of farm, commercial property and personal customers in Denmark faced difficulties.

Danske Bank owns National Irish Bank in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Bank in Northern Ireland.

Shedding unwanted assets from the portfolio would not be a good option in the current weak economy, analysts said.

"If there are exposures that Mr Kolding does not want, he cannot change that at all in the current market. It is not an option to reduce the agricultural portfolio and it is not an option to sell the Irish banks," Therp said. ($1 = 5.6242 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)