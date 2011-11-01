MIDEAST STOCKS-Firm oil, global shares may support Gulf bourses
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
COPENHAGEN Nov 1 The head of Denmark's Danske Bank , Peter Straarup, told Reuters on Tuesday the group had qualified internal candidates to take over as chief executive when he retires.
The bank earlier reported a steep drop in third-quarter pretax earnings, hit by a plunge in trading income, and said it would launch a programme to cut costs and start searching for a new CEO to succeed Straarup once he retires.
Straarup said the bank would raise lending rates outside Denmark to increase earnings, and its Danica insurace arm had taken a hit in the third quarter from financial markets turmoil.
The bank booked a loss of 735 million Danish crowns from its Danica unit in the third quarter. ($1 = 5.335 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen)
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
BEIJING, Feb 12 China's insurance firms face possible risks from "irrational" stock investments and large-scale overseas mergers and acquisitions, the state-run People's Daily on Sunday quoted a top regulatory official as saying.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 The Vanguard Group topped $4 trillion in assets for the first time at the end of January after a year in which it pulled in more money than all of its rivals combined, the Wall Street Journal reported.