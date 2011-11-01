COPENHAGEN Nov 1 The head of Denmark's Danske Bank , Peter Straarup, told Reuters on Tuesday the group had qualified internal candidates to take over as chief executive when he retires.

The bank earlier reported a steep drop in third-quarter pretax earnings, hit by a plunge in trading income, and said it would launch a programme to cut costs and start searching for a new CEO to succeed Straarup once he retires.

Straarup said the bank would raise lending rates outside Denmark to increase earnings, and its Danica insurace arm had taken a hit in the third quarter from financial markets turmoil.

The bank booked a loss of 735 million Danish crowns from its Danica unit in the third quarter. ($1 = 5.335 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen)