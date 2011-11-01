COPENHAGEN Nov 1 The chairman of Denmark's Danske Bank , Eivind Kolding, on Tuesday told Reuters the bank would complete the process of finding a new chief executive within two to three months.

The Bank in its third-quarter report earlier in the day said it would begin seeking a new chief executive to succeed current CEO Peter Straarup who will serve until retirement.

The board is considering internal and external candidates but is looking exclusively in Scandinavia, Kolding said.

None of the board members were candidates, Kolding said. (Reporting by Mette Fraende)