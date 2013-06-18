STOCKHOLM, June 18 Danske Bank still expects to pay a dividend for 2013 despite an order by the country's financial regulator to change how it calculates its solvency and set aside more risk capital, its chief financial officer said on Tuesday.

"It is still our intention to start paying a dividend for 2013 ... though perhaps not to the full amount," Henrik Ramlau-Hansen said on a call with analysts.

Danske Bank has not paid a dividend for five years. (Reporting by Mia Shanley)