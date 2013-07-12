COPENHAGEN, July 12 Denmark's biggest financial institution Danske Bank has appealed three orders from the country's financial watchdog, which asked the bank to change how it calculates its solvency.

Last month, the bank said the Financial Supervisory Authority's demands would result over time in a rise in risk-weighted assets of around 100 billion Danish crowns ($17.89 billion) relative to the figure for the first quarter of this year of 797 billion.

Danske Bank said in a statement on Friday it would not appeal against the order to set aside additional capital in its solvency need calculations with effect from 30 June 2013 to cover risks deriving from exposures to other institutions. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)