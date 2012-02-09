BRIEF-Shin Kong Financial Holding to issue 2017 1st series unsecured corporate bonds of up to T$5 bln
* Says it will issue 2017 1st series unsecured corporate bonds, worth up to T$5 billion
COPENHAGEN Feb 9 Danske Bank said on Thursday that it would issue senior debt when markets are attractive.
"Currently, funding markets have seen a certain improvement," Chief Executive Peter Straarup said at a press briefing after the bank reported fourth-quarter results below consensus estimates.
"When we estimate that markets are attractive, Danske Bank will also take the opportunity to issue senior debt," Straarup said.
The bank has currently covered about half of its funding plan for 2012, Straarup said.
(Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by Erica Billingham)
Feb 26 London Stock Exchange said its proposed merger with Deutsche Boerse AG was unlikely to be approved by the European Commission, leaving the stock market operators' third attempt at combining on the brink of failure.
BEIJING, Feb 27 The value of assets held by China's banking sector rose 14.4 percent to 228 trillion yuan ($33.17 trillion) as of end-January compared with a year earlier, the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) said on its website on Monday.