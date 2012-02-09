BRIEF-Soochow Securities to boost venture capital management unit's capital
* Says it plans to boost venture capital management unit's capital by 2.0 billion yuan ($290.96 million) to 4.0 billion yuan
COPENHAGEN, Feb 9 Danske Bank, three months to end-December (million Danish crowns unless otherwise stated):
Q4 2011 Q4 2010 Forecast* Net interest income 6,182 6,069 6,161 Loan impairment charges 4,789 2,982 3,546 Pretax profit 615 1,448 1,029
* Forecasts are mean estimates in a Reuters poll of analysts. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)
* Says it plans to boost venture capital management unit's capital by 2.0 billion yuan ($290.96 million) to 4.0 billion yuan
Feb 27 Gulf Canadian Company for Arab Real Estate Investment
* Comment on lord chancellor's decision to change discount rate for personal injury damages