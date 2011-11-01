COPENHAGEN Nov 1 Denmark's Danske Bank on Tuesday reported a steep drop in third-quarter pretax earnings, hit by a plunge in trading income, and said it would launch a programme to cut group costs by 10 percent over three years.

Pretax profits dropped to 10 million Danish crowns ($1.87 million)in the three months to end-September from 1.87 billion in the third quarter last year.

The result was below all estimates in a Reuters poll where analysts average estimate had been for a pretax profit of 1.28 billion crowns.

Danske Bank, Denmark's biggest financial group, said it would begin seeking a new chief executive to replace CEO Peter Straarup who will continue to serve until retirement.

($1 = 5.335 Danish Crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende)