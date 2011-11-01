MIDEAST STOCKS-Firm oil, global shares may support Gulf bourses
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
COPENHAGEN Nov 1 Denmark's Danske Bank on Tuesday reported a steep drop in third-quarter pretax earnings, hit by a plunge in trading income, and said it would launch a programme to cut group costs by 10 percent over three years.
Pretax profits dropped to 10 million Danish crowns ($1.87 million)in the three months to end-September from 1.87 billion in the third quarter last year.
The result was below all estimates in a Reuters poll where analysts average estimate had been for a pretax profit of 1.28 billion crowns.
Danske Bank, Denmark's biggest financial group, said it would begin seeking a new chief executive to replace CEO Peter Straarup who will continue to serve until retirement.
($1 = 5.335 Danish Crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende)
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
BEIJING, Feb 12 China's insurance firms face possible risks from "irrational" stock investments and large-scale overseas mergers and acquisitions, the state-run People's Daily on Sunday quoted a top regulatory official as saying.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 The Vanguard Group topped $4 trillion in assets for the first time at the end of January after a year in which it pulled in more money than all of its rivals combined, the Wall Street Journal reported.