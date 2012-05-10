COPENHAGEN May 10 Denmark's Danske Bank
on Thursday reported higher first-quarter profits
despite increased loan impairments and said it would hive off 35
billion crowns ($6.09 billion) in loans at its National Irish
Bank and wind them up.
Announcing a restructuring of its Irish activities to try to
curb loan losses, the bank warned 2012 earnings would remain low
overall and said the continuing part of the National Irish Bank
would be fully integrated into Danske Bank's new organisation
under the Danske bank name.
"The Irish economy shows no prospect of material improvement
over the next couple of years," the bank said in the statement.
In the new organisation, the bank will market all its
banking operations under the Danske Bank brand name, it said.
From April 1, 2012 to end-2014, the group expects to
recognise impairments in Ireland of 5-7 billion crowns, with the
level of impairments expected to reach a normalised level in
2015, it said.
First-quarter pretax profits rose to 1.58 billion crowns
from 1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, above an
average 1.32 billion forecast in a Reuters poll.
Loan impairments rose to 3.92 million, exceeding an average
3.46 billion in the poll.
($1 = 5.7492 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)