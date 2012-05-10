COPENHAGEN May 10 The head of Denmark's Danske Bank said earnings would not reach a satisfactory level for another two years, after it reported higher first-quarter profits despite increased loan impairments and a restructuring of its Irish units.

Chief Executive Eivind Kolding, which took up the job in March, said the bank would change the name of all its international units to Danske Bank, and that the move was aimed partly at diverting the focus from bad Irish loans.

The bank said it would hive off 35 billion crowns ($6.09 billion) in loans at its National Irish Bank into a separate unit and then wind up the unit.

The bank warned 2012 earnings would remain low overall and said the continuing part of the National Irish Bank would be fully integrated into Danske Bank's new organisation under the Danske bank name. ($1 = 5.7492 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)