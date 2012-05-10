BRIEF-Palestine Investment Bank FY profit rises
* FY consol net profit after tax $3.4 million versus $1.7 million year ago
COPENHAGEN May 10 Denmark's Danske Bank on Thursday said it had no current plans to sell its National Irish Bank unit in spite of seeing some tough years ahead.
"Overall, we do see signs in the Irish economy that are positive," Chief Executive Eivind Kolding said in a webcast conference call on Danske Bank's first-quarter results.
"But we have a couple of tough years still ahead," Kolding said.
Earlier on Thursday, Danske reported higher first-quarter profits despite increased loan impairments and announced a plan to hive off $6 billion of bad loans at its troubled Irish unit
"I think its important to stress that what we do now is just to separate organisationally the bad loans," Kolding said.
"We have no plans of selling it," he said.
The plan is part of a reorganisation aimed at drawing a line under the fallout from the 2008 financial crisis and generating cost savings to help revive earnings. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and simultaneously withdrawn Russia-based JSC IC Allianz's National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) at 'AAA(rus)', Russia-based VSK Insurance Joint Stock Company's National IFS rating at 'A+(rus)', and AlfaStrakhovanie PLC (Russia)'s National IFS rating at 'AA-(rus)'. The Outlooks are Stable. The insurers' existing international ratings are unaffected. The affirmation of the N
AMSTERDAM, Feb 14 The Greek debt situation is not an "acute crisis", Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Tuesday, with the next loan instalment not needed by Athens until the summer.