COPENHAGEN Aug 25 Danske Bank failed to agree a deal to repay its costly 24 billion crown ($4.6 billion) state loan early, missing out on up to 3 billion crowns in savings on interest payments.

Danske, Denmark's biggest banking group, said the hybrid capital loan, granted in the middle of the financial crisis in 2009, could now be repaid at the earliest in April 2014.

The bank had hoped to repay the high-interest loan two years early, in May 2012, but said on Thursday the exit penalty was too high.

"We could have reached agreement to repay it, but the cost ... to repay it was so high that it was better to keep the money," Chief Executive Peter Straarup told Reuters.

"If we had got out of it, we would have avoided paying interest of about a billion and a half crowns per year," Straarup said.

He said the penalty fee for early repayment of the state loan in the negotiations was based on government bond interest rates, which he said were too high for Danske Bank.

In April, Danske strengthened its capital base through a 19.8 billion crowns rights issue of stock and it had hoped to use some of the proceeds to repay the state hybrid.

Straarup said that capital injection was not a wasted effort.

"We would have done that anyway because the capital that one needs after the new EU regulations is focused on traditional equity," Straarup said.

"I think that in this time of crisis we should be glad for the recapitalisation," he said.

After the capital increase Danske Bank is one of the best-capitalised banks in the European Union and well prepared for new Basel III rules, Straarup said in a statement.

Danske said it had, however, agreed with the government on some changes to the terms and conditions of the loan.

The possibility of converting and the obligation to convert all or some of the hybrid capital into share capital under certain circumstances had been removed, Danske Bank said.

The bank's option to make interest payments in the form of shares was also removed, it said.

The total annual payment for the hybrid capital will not change, Danske Bank added.

The changes are conditional on approval by Danske Bank's general meeting in March 2012.

Shares in Danske Bank closed off 0.1 percent at 72.15 crowns, holding up better than the market. The Copenhagen bourse's bluechip index ended down 1.7 percent. ($1 = 5.170 Danish Crowns) (By Teis Jensen and Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Will Waterman)