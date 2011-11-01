* Q3 pretax profit 10 million DKK, vs 1.28 bln forecast

* Q3 loan impairments 2.80 bln DKK, vs 2.73 bln forecast

* To cut costs by 10 pct in 2012-14, cut 2,000 jobs

* Has started process of finding new CEO

* Shares down 8.8 percent (Adds analyst, chairman comments, updates share price)

By Mette Fraende and Ole Mikkelsen

COPENHAGEN, Nov 1 Danske Bank is to cut costs by 10 percent, axing 2,000 jobs in the process, after quarterly profit was wiped out by a drop in trading income, becoming the latest Nordic lender to combat slowing revenue growth and higher funding costs.

Denmark's biggest bank, which wants to cut expenses by about 2 billion Danish crowns ($375 million) from 2012-14, also said on Tuesday it expected to find a replacement for chief executive Peter Straarup within two to three months, as he approaches retirement.

July-September pretax profit fell to 10 million crowns from 1.87 billion in the 2010 period, missing a forecast for 1.28 billion in a Reuters poll.

Net trading income sank to 267 million crowns from 1.93 billion, against a forecast for 1.4 billion. Loan impairments, at 2.80 billion crowns, were down from 3.08 billion a year earlier but slightly above forecast and up from the previous quarter.

"This is not a result we will gladly remember," Straarup told Reuters. "Our result has been influenced by very low trading income, by a negative insurance result and by loan losses still at the high end of the scale."

Danske Bank shares were down 8.8 percent at 67.95 crowns by 1027 GMT, underperforming the Nordic banking sector index , which was down 4.7 percent, and the Copenhagen bourse's blue-chip index , which was down 3.5 percent.

"It is a significantly weaker result than expected," said Alm. Brand analyst Stig Nymann.

"If one should point to a positive it would be the cost cutting programme," Nymann said.

The cost-cutting followed plans in September from domestic rivals Jyske Bank and Sydbank , the Nordic region's biggest bank, Nordea , to combat slowing revenue growth and higher funding costs.

Denmark's financial sector, fragmented into over 100 banks, has taken heavy writedowns after excessive lending to property buyers and has also been hit by rising funding costs.

International funding markets are closed to all but about five big banks in Denmark, and the country recently saw its 10th bank fall into state hands.

BROKEN LOAN LOSS TREND

In the third quarter, Danske Bank ended a run of 10 quarters of falling loan losses when impairments increased to 2.80 billion crowns, from 2.75 billion in the prior quarter and compared with a forecast for 2.73 billion.

"The result is weaker than expected," said Sydbank analyst Bjorn Schwarz. "Writedowns rose in the third quarter compared with the second quarter, that is a surprising development."

Loan impairments remained high in Denmark and in Ireland where Danske Bank owns National Irish Bank in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Bank in Northern Ireland.

They could rise further in the fourth quarter, the bank said, as private clients also started to feel the pinch.

"That is something new which has arrived in recent quarters. The bank has started to book impairments for private customers," Nymann said.

Loan impairments for the full year were still expected to be lower than the 2010 figure, the bank said.

Straarup, who turned 60 this summer, wished to retire in accordance with the terms of his contract, the bank said without saying when he would leave.

Chairman Eivind Kolding told Reuters the replacement process could be swift.

"We expect the process could be completed within two to three months," Kolding said.

He added the board was searching for a candidate both internally and externally, but was looking exclusively in Scandinavia.

Straarup will continue as CEO until his successor takes over. ($1 = 5.335 Danish crowns) (Editing by David Holmes and Hans-Juergen Peters)