BRIEF-Soochow Securities to boost venture capital management unit's capital
* Says it plans to boost venture capital management unit's capital by 2.0 billion yuan ($290.96 million) to 4.0 billion yuan
COPENHAGEN Feb 9 Denmark's Danske Bank warned on Thursday that earnings would remain low this year and loan writedowns would stay high after fourth-quarter results fell below forecasts and loan impairments spiked.
The Nordic region's second-biggest lender said it would not propose to pay a dividend for 2011.
Fourth-quarter pretax profits fell to 615 million Danish crowns ($109.67 million) from 1.45 billion in the same period a year earlier.
The result lagged an average 1.03 billion crowns forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 5.6077 Danish crowns) ($1 = 5.6077 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)
* Says it plans to boost venture capital management unit's capital by 2.0 billion yuan ($290.96 million) to 4.0 billion yuan
Feb 27 Gulf Canadian Company for Arab Real Estate Investment
* Comment on lord chancellor's decision to change discount rate for personal injury damages