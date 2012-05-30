COPENHAGEN May 30 Denmark's biggest financial institution Danske Bank said on Wednesday ratings agency Standard & Poor's had downgraded the bank's credit rating by one notch and adjusted its outlook upwards.

The ratings agency has downgraded the Danske Bank Group to A-/A-2 from A/A-1, and the outlook has been adjusted upwards, from "negative" to "stable," the bank said. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by Mark Potter)