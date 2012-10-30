UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(Repeats to additional alerts with no changes)
COPENHAGEN Oct 30 Denmark's biggest financial institution Danske Bank on Tuesday said it would raise about 7 billion Danish crowns ($1.21 billion) in new equity in a bid to improve its ratings and strengthen its position relative to Nordic peers.
Reporting results for the third quarter slightly above forecasts, the group said it would target a total capital ratio of 17 percent and a core tier 1 capital ratio in excess of 13 percent by the end of 2013.
Third quarter pretax profits rose to 2.22 billion Danish crowns, exceeding an average 2.15 billion forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.
The bank's loan losses were steady at 2.88 billion crowns, slightly better than an average 3.0 billion forecast in the poll.
($1 = 5.7803 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts