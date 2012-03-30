COPENHAGEN, March 30 Denmark's biggest financial
institution Danske Bank said on Friday it would draw
15 billion Danish crowns ($2.68 billion) from a three-year
facility offered by the Central Bank on Friday.
Danish banks are seen drawing up to 200 billion Danish
crowns when the country's central bank offers three-year loans
to boost liquidity and help get the banks off state aid.
"We have from a purely commercial perspective decided to
take advantage of the Central Bank's new facility," Danske Bank
said.
The bank has provided security against the loan in the form
of bonds, it said.
($1 = 5.6019 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Erica Billingham)