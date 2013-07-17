STOCKHOLM, July 17 Denmark's biggest financial group Danske Bank said on Wednesday it was considering options after a methodology change by ratings agency Standard & Poor's led to a lower risk adjusted capital ratio.

A change in methodology by S&P in July has essentially knocked a $1 billion Tier 2 subordinated debt issue by the Danish bank out of its risk adjusted capital, it said.

Danske said no final decision had been made. (Reporting by Mia Shanley)