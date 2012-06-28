DUBLIN, June 28 Denmark's Danske Bank
is to close 27 of 28 branches of its troubled
National Irish Bank unit as it bids to draw a line under the
fallout from the 2008 financial crisis.
Danske Bank, Denmark's biggest financial institution, bought
National Irish Bank in 2004 for 10.4 billion Danish crowns
($1.74 billion) and began to suffer huge losses when the Irish
property bubble burst in 2008.
It has booked impairment charges of over 16 billion Danish
crowns ($2.7 billion) in the last three years and expects to see
further impairments in Ireland of 5-7 billion Danish crowns by
the end of 2014.
The bank said it expected to cut 100 jobs and would serve
customers through a single "Personal Banking Centre."
Danske in May said it would hive off $6 billion of bad loans
at the Irish unit as part of its reorganisation.
($1 = 5.9811 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Conor Humphries)