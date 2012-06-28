DUBLIN, June 28 Denmark's Danske Bank is to close 27 of 28 branches of its troubled National Irish Bank unit as it bids to draw a line under the fallout from the 2008 financial crisis.

Danske Bank, Denmark's biggest financial institution, bought National Irish Bank in 2004 for 10.4 billion Danish crowns ($1.74 billion) and began to suffer huge losses when the Irish property bubble burst in 2008.

It has booked impairment charges of over 16 billion Danish crowns ($2.7 billion) in the last three years and expects to see further impairments in Ireland of 5-7 billion Danish crowns by the end of 2014.

The bank said it expected to cut 100 jobs and would serve customers through a single "Personal Banking Centre."

Danske in May said it would hive off $6 billion of bad loans at the Irish unit as part of its reorganisation.

($1 = 5.9811 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Conor Humphries)