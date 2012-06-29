* Danske likely to close branches in Nordics -analysts

* Bank says Ireland restructuring to cost 250 mln DKK

* Says remains committed to the Irish market

* Shares rise 2.9 percent (Adds details, background, quotes, share price)

COPENHAGEN, June 29 Danske Bank's closure of all but one branch of its National Irish Bank (NIB) unit could be a curtainraiser to a shake-up in the Nordic region as the Danish lender targets bricks and mortar banking in its cost-cutting.

Chief Executive Eivind Kolding, who took the helm at Denmark's biggest lender in February, has pledged a strategic plan for the group later this year as he tries to draw a line under the fallout from the 2008 financial crisis. Analysts think this will include shutting some of its Nordic branches.

"The move in Ireland could very well be a sneak peak of what is to come in a 'lighter' version in Danske Bank's Nordic operations in connection with the strategy update in the third quarter," bank Nordea said in a note to clients.

Nordea said it expected "a significant reduction in branches, but also larger branches with more advisory capacity", but did not see branch closures of the same magnitude as in Ireland.

Danske said said on Friday it would book one-off costs of 250 million crowns ($41.80 million) for the NIB restructuring, announced late on Thursday, which will see 27 of 28 branches of troubled unit close and 100 jobs cut.

Danske has already written down over 60 billion crowns ($10 billion) on its total loan portfolio since 2008 and has been hit by heavy writeoffs on loans in Ireland after acquiring NIB in 2004. It warned last month that writedowns would continue and earnings would remain unsatisfactory for the group for another two years.

"They are now in a process of fine tuning the group's entire branch network ... it is one of the cornerstones of their upcoming restructuring programme," said Sydbank analyst Bjorn Schwarz.

"Customers visit the branches less today, so the development in Ireland we will see to some extent here in the Nordics, but it will be a gradual process," Schwarz said.

Bank customers increasingly rely on Internet and mobile telephone banking as opposed to a physical visits to branches.

Shares in Danske Bank traded up 2.9 percent at 80.50 crowns at 1146 GMT, against a 1.5 percent rise in the Copenhagen stock exchange's benchmark index of 20 most traded and most valuable shares.

While the union for bank staff in Ireland said Danske's move to close Ireland branches was a sign that it would eventually leave the country for good, head of business development and personal banking at National Irish Bank, Jesper Nielsen, told Reuters that Danske Bank remained committed to the Irish market.

"Danske Bank will place its name on the door here in Ireland on November 15 and we would certainly not have done that had we wanted to leave Ireland," Nielsen said.

He was referring to the continuing part of National Irish Bank which is due to be fully integrated into Danske Bank under the parent company's name in mid-November. ($1 = 5.9811 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende and Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)