MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses edge down in thin trade, Kuwait outperforms
DUBAI, March 5 Most Gulf bourses edged down in light, early trade on Sunday, while Kuwait outperformed on the back of financial stocks.
COPENHAGEN Nov 18 Denmark's biggest financial institution Danske Bank said on Monday:
* Will initiate discussions with investors with the aim to issue new tier 2 capital in the form of bond loans denominated in European currencies.
* The size of the loans will be fixed at a later date and the final maturities of the loans are expected to be between 10 and 12 years.
ABU DHABI, March 5 Abu Dhabi investment fund Mubadala Development Co sold nearly a third of its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, booking a tiny gain on its investments in the micro chip maker.
