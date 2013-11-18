COPENHAGEN Nov 18 Denmark's biggest financial institution Danske Bank said on Monday:

* Will initiate discussions with investors with the aim to issue new tier 2 capital in the form of bond loans denominated in European currencies.

* The size of the loans will be fixed at a later date and the final maturities of the loans are expected to be between 10 and 12 years.

